Car camera gets built-in neural network for first time

2 July 2026 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Google has unveiled an experimental feature for its Gemini AI assistant that enables the system to analyze the surrounding environment using a vehicle's camera, AzerNEWS reports.

The technology was demonstrated in the Volvo EX60 electric crossover. During the test drive, Gemini gained temporary access to the forward-facing camera and answered questions about buildings, landmarks, and other objects along the route in real time. This marks one of the first demonstrations of a large language model working together with a vehicle's visual perception system.

The presentation was led by Samir Samat, President of Android, and Logan Kilpatrick, Head of Google AI Studio, at Google's Mountain View campus. During the demonstration, Gemini successfully identified several landmarks, including The Orb art installation, the solar roof of the Gradient Canopy building, and the Shoreline Amphitheatre, providing interesting facts about their history and architectural features.

Google emphasized that the system does not continuously record video. The camera is activated only after the driver asks a question, and access to the image is automatically terminated as soon as the response is generated. According to the company, this approach is designed to better protect user privacy.

The feature is still in the early stages of development. During the demonstration, there was a noticeable delay caused by sending visual data to cloud servers for processing. Additionally, the camera feed is not displayed on the vehicle's infotainment screen—the driver receives only a voice response.

Google believes one of the most promising use cases will be international travel. For example, drivers could ask Gemini to read and translate road signs, explain unfamiliar traffic symbols, or identify local landmarks without taking their eyes off the road or reaching for a smartphone.

Looking ahead, this technology could transform in-car AI assistants into intelligent travel companions. Beyond navigation, Gemini could provide historical information about nearby attractions, recommend places to visit, identify points of interest, and even help drivers better understand their surroundings in real time.

Google has not yet announced when the feature will be available in production vehicles. The company also has not confirmed whether other cars equipped with the Google Built-in platform will receive this capability in the future.