Europe remains critical hub for U.S. military operations, Rutte says

1 July 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Around 5,000 U.S. aircraft sorties were launched from European air bases as part of the military operation against Iran, confirming that Europe remains an important military ally of Washington. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with the Financial Times.

"European countries are delivering on their commitments. This resulted in 4,000, perhaps even up to 5,000 U.S. sorties being flown from European airports in support of Operation 'Epic Rage,'" Rutte said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that "there is, in general, frustration in the United States over individual cases where Europeans have not always fulfilled" bilateral agreements.

"I am not saying that these isolated cases of disappointment do not exist, but overall the picture is very positive," the NATO chief said.

Rutte also noted that Europe's rearmament program is supporting 195,000 jobs in the U.S. defense industry through $300 billion worth of weapons orders.

The NATO Secretary General added that the alliance encourages member states to continue investing in their defense capabilities, given the growing security challenges facing the world. He also noted that increased defense spending contributes to strengthening the readiness of armed forces and developing modern military technologies.

Image: Financial Times