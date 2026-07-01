Leyla Aliyeva meets with residents of children's home in Sheki [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 09:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited the No. 6 Children's Home Social Service Institution in Sheki on June 30, AzerNEWS reports.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva watched an artistic program performed by children living at the institution. The children also received gifts, and commemorative photographs were taken with them.

The institution was established in 1936 as Children's Home No. 2 and has operated as the Sheki Mixed-Type Children's Home since 1988. In 2018, a new building for the facility was inaugurated with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The institution provides residential care for children who have been deprived of parental care.

To support the children's successful integration into society, the institution carries out a range of social rehabilitation programs and offers activities aimed at making their leisure time meaningful and productive. The children benefit from comprehensive social, household, psychological, medical, educational, and legal support services.