Azerbaijan targets full coverage of current spending with non-oil revenues by 2029

30 June 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan's non-oil sector continued to strengthen its role in the country's economy in 2025, with its contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) reaching 92.3 billion manats, or 71.5% of total GDP, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during discussions on the draft law "On the Implementation of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025" at a session of the Milli Majlis, Babayev noted that the non-oil and gas sector recorded real growth of 2.7% compared to 2024.

According to the minister, the share of non-oil revenues in the consolidated state budget reached 55.2%, while non-oil tax revenues accounted for 25% of the total, representing increases of 2.8 percentage points and 2 percentage points, respectively, compared to the previous year.

He also highlighted the steady rise in the role of non-oil revenues in financing the state budget.

"Over the past five years, the share of non-oil revenues in total state budget revenues has increased from 43.3% to 52%. In the 2026 state budget, this figure is projected to reach 57.4%," Babayev said.

The minister added that non-oil revenues covered 92% of current government expenditures during the reporting period, exceeding the forecast by 7.5 percentage points and surpassing the 2024 level by 0.2 percentage points.

According to Babayev, Azerbaijan aims to increase this indicator to 100% by 2029, ensuring that all current expenditures are financed through non-oil revenues.

He stressed that the continued development of the non-oil sector and reducing the state's dependence on oil revenues remain among the country's key economic priorities, with ongoing measures focused on expanding non-oil revenue sources and diversifying the economy