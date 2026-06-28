Rafael Fiziev defeats Manuel Torres in UFC Fight Night Baku main event [PHOTOS]

28 June 2026 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani mixed martial artist Rafael Fiziev has claimed a dominant victory over Mexico's Manuel Torres in the main event of UFC Fight Night Baku, delighting home fans with a second-round stoppage, AzerNEWS reports.

The main event, staged at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena, was controlled by Rafael Fiziev from the outset. The Azerbaijani fighter made an aggressive start, scoring an early takedown before the contest returned to stand-up action, where he maintained the upper hand with accurate striking and effective pressure.

Fiziev sealed the victory in the second round after a clean strike dropped Manuel Torres to the canvas. He quickly capitalized with a series of follow-up punches, forcing the referee to wave off the fight as the Mexican was no longer able to defend himself.

The triumph represents Fiziev's eighth UFC victory, adding another notable win to his record in the world's leading MMA promotion.

On the rest of the UFC Fight Night Baku card, Tahir Abdullayev secured a win over Brazil's Jefferson Nascimento, while Farman Hasanov defeated American fighter Eric Nolan. Azerbaijani lightweight Nazim Sadykhov, however, came up short against Brazil's Matheus Camilo.

The UFC's events in Baku are held as part of a long-term cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

The organization's first event in Azerbaijan was hosted at Baku Crystal Hall last June, drawing a crowd of more than 14,000 fans.

Photo Credit: UFC Facebook Page