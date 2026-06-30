Antwerp Diamond Centre presents Trump with 321-diamond ring

30 June 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) has presented U.S. President Donald Trump with an exclusive ring set with 321 natural diamonds to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States. The gift was announced on the organization's website, AzerNEWS reports.

According to AWDC, the ring was presented during celebrations of the U.S. 250th anniversary in Brussels. It was created by Antwerp designer and diamantaire David Gotlib and certified by HRD Antwerp.

AWDC said the choice of natural diamonds was deliberate, describing them as "rare, finite treasures of nature" formed billions of years ago that continue to create lasting value for millions of people in diamond-mining and manufacturing countries.

The gift was accepted by Bill White, the U.S. ambassador to Belgium.

Isidore Mörsel, chairman of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, said the U.S. has been AWDC’s most important trading partner for generations. He noted that a significant share of the natural diamonds sold in Antwerp ultimately reaches American jewelers and consumers.

The Antwerp diamond industry, which for centuries was closely associated with the city's Jewish community, specializes in the cutting and trading of natural diamonds.