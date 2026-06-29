Marie Curie's notebooks remain radioactive more than century later [PHOTOS]

29 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The research notebooks of the French scientist Marie Curie remain radioactive even after more than a century, AzerNEWS reports citing Space Daily.

The experts sat that the pages are mainly contaminated with radium-226, and they can only be handled under special safety measures.

The original copies of the notes are stored in the French National Library in special lead-lined boxes. Researchers must sign a risk acknowledgment document and wear protective equipment before accessing these materials.

Scientists explain that the reason for the radioactivity is the radium-226 isotope, which has a half-life of about 1,600 years. This means that even after more than 100 years, only a very small portion has decayed, and the radiation level has not significantly decreased. In addition, the decay of radium produces other radioactive substances, including radon gas, which continues the contamination.

According to experts' estimates, Marie Curie's notebooks will remain dangerous without special protection until around the year 3500.

Marie Curie and her husband Pierre Curie discovered two new chemical elements—polonium and radium in 1898. Through these discoveries, they introduced the concept of radioactivity to science. At that time, the effects of ionizing radiation on human health were not well understood, so Curie worked directly with radioactive materials in her daily research.

Reports indicate that radioactive contamination was found not only in her notebooks but also in laboratory furniture, personal belongings, and clothing. The complete decontamination of her laboratory in Paris was only finished in 1991.

It is noted that Marie Curie died in 1934 from a blood disease believed to have been caused by long-term exposure to ionizing radiation.