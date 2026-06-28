Shirvan Plain: Living landscape of rare plants and changing ecosystems [PHOTOS]

28 June 2026 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Researchers from the Geobotany Laboratory of the Institute of Botany under the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education have conducted field studies across various areas of the Shirvan Plain to assess the current condition of vegetation and examine ecological changes taking place in the region, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Institute of Botany.

The study aimed to evaluate the modern state of plant cover in the Shirvan Plain, determine the intensity of degradation and desertification processes, and analyze the natural and human-related factors influencing these changes.

The research covered the territories of Yevlakh, Ujar, Agdash, Goychay, and Shirvan. During field surveys, researchers recorded seasonal plant species, identified dominant and ecosystem-forming species, and studied succession processes occurring within vegetation communities. The team also examined the distribution of rare, relict, and invasive plant species, carried out geobotanical descriptions, and recorded GPS coordinates of observation points.

The study confirmed that the Shirvan Plain is home to diverse ecosystems, including semi-deserts, deserts, tugay forests, and wetland areas. Observations indicate that vegetation transformation has accelerated in some parts of the region in recent years. Certain tree-like saline plant communities are gradually being replaced by Artemisia fragrans communities, while areas dominated by Tamarix ramosissima, Halocnemum strobilaceum, and other halophyte species are expanding.

Researchers recorded nine semi-desert and fourteen desert plant communities in the Shirvan Plain. The findings show that wormwood, saline, and tamarisk vegetation communities are among the most widespread in the area. Scientists also observed that unusually warm weather during the spring of 2026 shortened the vegetation period of ephemeral plants.

Floristic studies identified 104 plant species belonging to 35 families and 87 genera across the Goychay, Agdash, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, and Ujar districts. Researchers also documented 11 relict tree and shrub species found in the region.

The current condition of rare species listed in Azerbaijan's Red Book, including pomegranate (Punica granatum), fig (Ficus carica), Oriental plane tree (Platanus orientalis), wild grape (Vitis vinifera subsp. sylvestris), and Pastukhov’s ivy (Hedera pastuchovii), was monitored. In addition, the presence of eight invasive plant species was recorded.

One of the most important findings of the expedition was the discovery, for the first time along the Kura River, of a rare plant association dominated by Pistacia atlantica and Punica granatum species. Researchers also identified a new distribution area for the plant species Consolida regalis.

The studies resulted in the collection of extensive scientific data on desert, semi-desert, tugay forest, and wetland ecosystems of the Shirvan Plain. Researchers documented the distribution patterns of plant communities and recorded dynamic changes occurring within local ecosystems.

As part of the same research program, institute specialists also carried out additional monitoring in the coastal areas of the Lankaran district.

The studies focused on invasive species such as Artemisia verlotiorum and Asphodeline tenuifolia, as well as rare species including Quercus castaneifolia, Iris pseudacorus, and Punica granatum. Their distribution patterns and population conditions were assessed to better understand the ongoing ecological processes.

The research highlights the importance of continuous monitoring and conservation efforts to protect Azerbaijan's diverse plant ecosystems and preserve valuable natural habitats.