Azerbaijan Tango Festival concludes with spectacular finale [PHOTOS]

26 June 2026 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The first El Calor en Baku – Azerbaijan Tango Festival, an international festival of tango and culture, has concluded in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

For six days, the historic Icherisheher (Old City) was transformed into a vibrant space for music, dance, communication, and cultural exchange.

The festival reached its grand finale with a concert by the world-renowned La Argenta Ensamble at the Opera Studio of the Baku Music Academy. The evening was dedicated to the memory of the legendary Carlos Gardel, whose name has become synonymous with Argentine tango. Soulful melodies, masterful arrangements by Fernando Herrera, and the expressive vocals of the charming Jimena González created the authentic atmosphere of Buenos Aires in the concert hall.

Adding to the magic of the evening were performances by internationally acclaimed tango stars Yanina Quiñones and Neri Piliu, Jesús Gargone and Victoria Lizunova, as well as Max Izvekov and Katerina Zak. Their breathtaking performances marked the climax of the festival, captivating the audience with the artistry and excellence of contemporary stage tango. The dancers received repeated standing ovations throughout the evening.

In her welcoming address, Mariangeles Bellusci, Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan, underlined that culture serves as one of the strongest bridges between peoples and nations. She noted that throughout the festival week, Baku became a platform for genuine cultural dialogue, where the music, dance, and traditions of Argentina found a heartfelt response among Azerbaijani audiences.

Special appreciation was expressed to the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), and all partners whose support made this large-scale project possible. Particular recognition was given to Tarana Muradova, President of AzDC and People's Artist of Azerbaijan; Eldar Jafarov, founder of AzDC and six-time world champion; Artur Ostrolutsky, producer and curator of international projects; and Valentin Reshetnikov, producer and international adjudicator, for their outstanding contributions to the festival's success.

During the festival, thousands of residents and visitors enjoyed open tango lessons, masterclasses, open-air milongas, concerts, and numerous other cultural events. For several days, Icherisheher became a living cultural stage where the unique atmosphere of Baku's Old City blended seamlessly with the passionate spirit of Argentina.

However, El Calor en Baku was more than just a celebration of culture. The festival marked a new chapter in the development of tango in Azerbaijan while strengthening Baku's international reputation as a venue for major global dance events.

The organizers announced that, beginning in 2026, Baku has become an official host city of the MetropoliTango World Cup Official Stage, a prestigious international competition series through which participants can qualify for the World Final in Italy.

Another significant outcome of the festival was the announcement of the creation of the Baku Tango Trophy, a new championship designed to further develop the tango community. Starting in 2027, Baku is expected to host two of the world's leading international tango events—MetropoliTango and Mundial de Tango as well as seven major festivals within the framework of the UNESCO International Council's project, "The Seven Dance Wonders of the World."

The first El Calor en Baku festival has come to an end, but its organizers believe this is only the beginning of a much larger story—a story in which Baku continues to strengthen its place on the global cultural map, while tango becomes yet another universal language of international friendship, bringing people together regardless of borders or distance.

More information about the project and the festival program can be found on the official website and the festival's Instagram page.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.