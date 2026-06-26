Military march is held in Baku on Armed Forces Day [PHOTOS]

26 June 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Military march have begun in Baku and several other cities across Azerbaijan to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The marches have been organized along five routes:

Route I: Heydar Aliyev Palace – Bulbul Avenue – Nizami Cinema Center – Neftchilar Avenue – Azadlig Square – Baku Sea Port;

Route II: Alley of Martyrs – Flame Towers Complex – Chambarakand Park – Icherisheher Metro Station – Gosha Gala Gate – Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre – Azneft Square – Bahram Gur Monument;

Route III: G. Musabayov Park – Abdurragim bey Hagverdiyev Street – Huseyn Javid Avenue – Huseyn Javid Park – Parliament Avenue – Alley of Martyrs;

Route IV: Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Center – Samad Vurgun Street – Officers' Park – Baku State Circus – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Imadaddin Nasimi Monument – Neftchilar Avenue;

Route V: Nariman Narimanov Monument – Central Park – Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre – Winter Park – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Central Bank of Azerbaijan – 28 Mall Shopping Center.

In addition to Baku, similar military band parades are taking place in the central streets, avenues, and squares of Sumgayit, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Barda, Khankendi, Lachin, and Shusha.