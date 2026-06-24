Russia’s Leningrad region introduces bounty for downed drones

24 June 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The governor of Russia’s Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, has announced a new package of financial incentives aimed at attracting volunteers to join mobile fire groups formed within the region, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the new program, recruits who sign a contract through the regional military enlistment office will receive a one-time payment of 250,000 rubles (approximately $2,700). These contracts are intended to recruit reservists for service in mobile fire units formed within the region.

In addition to the signing bonus, participants are expected to receive a monthly salary of approximately 200,000 rubles ($2,150). The regional authorities also introduced performance-based rewards, offering an additional 100,000 (about $1,080) rubles for each unmanned aerial vehicle reportedly shot down during service.

Drozdenko further stated that those who enter into contracts will be provided with life and health insurance coverage valued at 2 million rubles.