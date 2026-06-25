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Thursday, June 25, 2026

Türkiye increases import of Azerbaijani gas

25 June 2026 12:32 (UTC+04:00)
Türkiye increases import of Azerbaijani gas
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan exported 3.217 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye during the first four months of 2026, generating revenue of $823.2 million. The report shows that compared to January-April 2025, export earnings from gas sales to Türkiye declined by...

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