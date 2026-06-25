Armenian PM says TRIPP project in “working phase,” and no obstacles to implementation

25 June 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project is currently in an active working phase, emphasizing that there are no political or financial obstacles to its realization, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a press briefing, Pashinyan said discussions on engineering, design, financial, and logistical aspects of the project are taking place on a regular basis.

"There is a continuous working process. If not on a daily basis, then at least weekly, engineering, design, financial, and logistical issues are being discussed. In other words, the process is moving forward, and if technical issues do not interfere, we want to see construction work on the ground already this year," he said.

Commenting on Armenia-US cooperation within the framework of the initiative, Pashinyan noted that an important bilateral document is expected to be ratified in the near future, paving the way for the practical implementation stage of the project.

Armenia and the United States signed a framework agreement on strategic cooperation related to TRIPP earlier this month, marking a new phase in bilateral cooperation on regional connectivity and infrastructure development.