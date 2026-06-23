South Korea to accept North Korean POWs in Ukraine, ministry says
South Korea has stated that it is prepared to accept all North Korean prisoners of war who fought for Russia and were captured by Ukraine, provided they voluntarily choose to relocate to South Korea, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters.
The ministry also emphasized that Seoul is opposed to any forced return of these prisoners against their will.
Meanwhile, South Korean and Ukrainian officials are expected to meet in Seoul on June 30 for further discussions.
Image: KCNA / Reuters
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