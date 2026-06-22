World Cup: Spain beats S. Arabia 4-0 in Group H

22 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Spanish team delivered a strong performance, beginning with Lamine Yamal's goal in the tenth minute. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the second and third goals in the 21st and 24th minutes, respectively, with only a three-minute time difference. Finally, Hassan Al Tambakti sealed the victory with a goal in the 49th minute.

Spain defeated Saudi Arabia 4:0 in the World Cup 2026 Group H match at Atlanta Stadium on Sunday.

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