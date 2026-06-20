Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden provides mobile consular services in Norway [PHOTOS]

20 June 2026 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

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The Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden organized a mobile consular service in Oslo on June 20, offering assistance to Azerbaijani citizens residing in Norway, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the initiative, Rashad Aghazada, Consular Officer at the embassy, met with members of the Azerbaijani community and addressed a range of consular issues and inquiries.

During the visit, citizens were given the opportunity to receive guidance on consular procedures.

Rashad Aghazada answered the inquiries related to consular matters from the Azerbaijani citizens residing in Norway, while also studying their current problems on the ground.

The mobile consular service forms part of the embassy’s efforts to improve access to consular assistance.