Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reaffirms support for refugees in World Refugee Day statement

20 June 2026 23:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with June 20 – World Refugee Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The statement was published on the ministry's X page.

"On 20 June - World Refugee Day, we express our solidarity with millions of refugees and forcibly displaced persons around the world who continue to face immense hardship, uncertainty, and the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

For Azerbaijan, the issue of forced displacement carries particular significance. As a result of aggression and occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories, more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, enduring decades of displacement and deprivation. The rights of these individuals were severely violated, while their homes, communities, and cultural heritage were destroyed.

Today, following the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the country is implementing an unprecedented reconstruction and rehabilitation program in the formerly occupied territories. Through the Great Return Program, former internally displaced persons are gradually returning to their native lands in safety, dignity, and security, rebuilding their lives and communities after years of displacement.

Azerbaijan remains committed to supporting international efforts aimed at addressing the root causes of forced displacement, promoting durable solutions for refugees and internally displaced persons, and upholding the norms and principles of international law.

On this World Refugee Day, we honor the resilience and courage of refugees and internally displaced persons worldwide and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that all those forcibly displaced can one day return home and live in peace, dignity, and prosperity," the statement reads.