Two earthquakes rattle Mediterranean near Türkiye

20 June 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two earthquakes measuring 4.7 and 5.3 in magnitude struck the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Türkiye’s Muğla province, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the tremors were recorded at depths of 9.32 kilometers and 35.5 kilometers beneath the seabed in the Mediterranean region.

The agency shared details of the earthquakes through its official social media channels, noting that the seismic events occurred near the Muğla coastline in southwestern Türkiye.

No immediate reports of casualties, injuries, or significant damage were issued following the earthquakes. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and assess any potential impact on nearby coastal areas.

Türkiye is located in one of the world’s most seismically active regions, where earthquakes of varying magnitudes occur frequently due to the movement of several major tectonic plates.