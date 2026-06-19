Sahib Pashazade chairs State Exam Commission at Uzbekistan State Conservatory [PHOTOS]

19 June 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist, Ambassador of Culture of Uzbekistan, and PhD in Art Studies, Sahib Pashazade, has chaired the State Examination Commission for "Folk Instrument Performance" at the invitation of the Uzbekistan State Conservatory, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking about his experience, the tar player described the assignment as a great honor and a sign of high trust.

He noted that in the past, prominent Azerbaijani composers and performers had also taken on similar responsibilities, contributing to the objective evaluation of young musicians.

During the four-day examinations, performances of around 60 students were assessed. Each participant was evaluated objectively based on their talent, preparation level, and performing skills. The results were positively received by both the teaching staff and the department.

One of the notable aspects of the exams was the wide inclusion of works by Azerbaijani composers in the students' repertoire. In particular, compositions by Haji Khanmammadov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Tofiq Bakikhanov, and other Azerbaijani composers were performed successfully, reflecting strong interest and respect for Azerbaijani musical heritage.

Another highlight was the first official event held at the museum of the Folk Instruments Department of the Uzbekistan State Conservatory following its opening ceremony — a masterclass conducted by Sahib Pashazade. The session focused on the interpretation of Azerbaijani composers' works on instruments such as the Afghan rubab, Kashgar rubab, and other folk instruments.

Participants were given detailed guidance on artistic expression, performance style, use of melismas, mizrab technique, fingering (applikatura), and other technical aspects of performance. Discussions also covered the creative relationship between performer, composer, and audience, as well as the impact of technical preparation on artistic expression and stage presentation.

The masterclass was met with strong interest and positive feedback from faculty members, students, department heads, and university administration.

At the end of the event, Sahib Pashazade was awarded Uzbekistan's national costume, a letter of appreciation, and a special certificate by the Uzbekistan State Conservatory in recognition of his work as chairman of the State Examination Commission and for conducting the masterclass.