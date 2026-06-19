Lithium-ion battery imports nearly double as demand surges

19 June 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan significantly increased its imports of lithium-ion batteries during the first four months of 2026, reflecting growing demand for energy storage technologies and battery-powered devices across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the latest trade data, Azerbaijan imported 454,430 lithium-ion batteries between January and April, representing a 96.7% increase compared to the 231,010 units imported during the same period last year.

The value of imports rose even more sharply. Spending on lithium-ion batteries jumped from $1.33 million to $48.94 million, an increase of approximately 36.7 times year-on-year.

China remained the dominant supplier, accounting for virtually all imports. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 452,030 batteries from China, representing around 99.5% of total imports. The value of these shipments amounted to $48.62 million.

Other suppliers included Malaysia, which exported 919 units to Azerbaijan, followed by Japan with 316 units, Türkiye with 228 units, Hungary with 175 units, and both the Republic of Korea and Vietnam with 132 units each.

The sharp increase in import value also pushed up the average cost of imported batteries. The average import value of a single lithium-ion battery reached $107.69 during the reporting period.