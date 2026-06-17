President Ilham Aliyev awards healthcare workers

17 June 2026 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

The decree notes that the following persons must be awarded for their effective activities in the field of healthcare in Azerbaijan:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding healthcare workers, AzerNEWS reports.

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