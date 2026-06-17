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Wednesday, June 17, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev awards healthcare workers

17 June 2026 16:08 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev awards healthcare workers
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding healthcare workers, AzerNEWS reports.

The decree notes that the following persons must be awarded for their effective activities in the field of healthcare in Azerbaijan:

With the 3rd Class "Labor" Order

Emin Javadov
Rufat Jamilov
Jabrayil Alakbarov
Adila Hajiyeva
Fuad Islamzade
Jamaladdin Kosayev
Nizami Nabiyev

With the "Taraggi" medal

Nasraddin Abushov
Elshan Aghayev
Naida Aghayeva
Chichek Ahmadova
Ulduz Alijabarova
Eyub Aliyev
Kifayat Aliyeva
Firangiz Allamova
Nazim Azimov
Elkhan Hajiyev
Sahib Huseynov
Arif Khasiyev
Samir Ibadov
Mirjalal Kazimi
Ellada Gafarova
Yagut Garayeva
Yegana Guliyeva
Zuleykha Gurbanova
Islam Mahalov
Sevda Mammadova
Nasir Muradov
Leyla Seyidova
Gulnara Shabiyeva

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