Culture Ministry, UNESCO strengthens partnership in heritage preservation

17 June 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, has met with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany in Paris to discuss strengthening cooperation in cultural heritage preservation, intercultural dialogue, and joint initiatives within the UNESCO framework, AzerNEWS reports.

This was the first meeting between Azerbaijan's Culture Minister and Khaled El-Enany since the latter was elected Director-General of UNESCO. Minister Adil Karimli congratulated Khaled El-Enany on his election and wished him success in his new role.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the long-standing and productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, as well as issues related to the protection of cultural heritage, the promotion of intangible cultural heritage, intercultural dialogue, and international humanitarian cooperation.

Adil Karimli underlined that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its partnership with UNESCO and spoke about the country's contributions to advancing the organization's goals and principles. He also provided information about Azerbaijan's initiatives aimed at preserving cultural diversity, passing cultural heritage on to future generations, and promoting global dialogue.

The Minister further expressed confidence that UNESCO's activities would be strengthened under its new leadership. He stated his hope that, under Khaled El-Enany's leadership, new reforms would be implemented within UNESCO and that the organization would enhance its ability to respond more effectively to global challenges.

The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, implementing joint projects within the UNESCO framework, and further developing ties in the field of culture.

The meeting was held in a spirit of mutual understanding and constructive cooperation.

Note that Azerbaijan became a member of UNESCO on June 3, 1992, shortly after restoring its independence.

Since its accession, Azerbaijan has made notable contributions to UNESCO initiatives in the fields of culture, education, science, and communication.The Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO has been actively involved in safeguarding cultural heritage, expanding educational opportunities, and supporting scientific collaboration, particularly in areas such as cultural preservation, youth engagement, and intercultural dialogue.

In 2003, Azerbaijan and UNESCO signed a framework agreement on cooperation covering culture, science, education, and communication, which further strengthened institutional collaboration and allowed Azerbaijan to expand its participation as a donor country supporting international cultural and educational projects.

Azerbaijan's cultural heritage has gained significant international recognition through UNESCO. The historic core of Baku, known as Icherisheher (Old City), together with the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace, was among the first Azerbaijani sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000.

This was followed by the inclusion of the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape in 2007, renowned for its ancient rock carvings and archaeological significance reflecting human life in the region thousands of years ago.

In addition to tangible heritage, Azerbaijan has made a strong impact on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists.

The traditional art of Azerbaijani mugham was inscribed in 2008, while Novruz, the spring festival widely celebrated across the region, was recognized in 2009 as a multinational inscription. Azerbaijani carpet weaving, an important symbol of national identity and craftsmanship, was added in 2010, and the traditional equestrian game Chovqan, played with Karabakh horses, was inscribed in 2013. These recognitions highlight the richness and diversity of Azerbaijan's living cultural traditions.

Azerbaijan has also become active in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network. Sheki was included in 2017 as a Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art, reflecting its long-standing traditions in craftsmanship and architectural heritage. Later, in 2021, Lankaran joined the network as a Creative City of Gastronomy, recognizing its rich culinary culture and agricultural traditions.

Morevoer, Azerbaijan's Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve has been included in UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves, becoming the first site from Azerbaijan to receive this recognition.

The decision was made unanimously during the 38th session of the International Coordinating Council of UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme, held in Hernandarias.

UNESCO has also recognized several distinguished Azerbaijani figures for their enduring contributions to global culture and intellectual heritage. Among them are the renowned poet and philosopher Imadaddin Nasimi, acclaimed composer Fikrat Amirov, and philanthropist and oil entrepreneur Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, whose achievements have left a lasting impact on culture, education, and social development.