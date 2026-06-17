Russia says it 'preemptively' fired on UK-flagged yacht

17 June 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday its frigate Admiral Grigorovich "preemptively" fired on a UK-flagged yacht "Bright Future" in the English Channel after it came "dangerously close" to the ship and did not change course after repeated requests via radio, AzerNEWS reports.

"To attract the yacht's crew's attention, flares were launched and sound signals were sounded. Despite these measures, the vessel continued its dangerous approach. After closing the distance to 150 meters, the frigate's commander decided to fire preemptively at the vessel with small arms. After this, the British-flagged yacht immediately changed course and continued moving away from the Russian warship," the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow emphasized that its vessel complied with international maritime regulations and took measures to prevent the incident.

There was no official comment from London so far.