Leyla Aliyeva meets UN Deputy Secretary-General in Bonn [PHOTOS]

16 June 2026 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Leyla Aliyeva held a meeting with the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Yasmine Fouad, in Bonn, Germany, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting provided information on environmental protection in Azerbaijan, the efficient use of land resources, and the measures implemented to combat desertification and drought. Discussions also covered projects and initiatives carried out by the IDEA Public Union in Azerbaijan and the region in the fields of environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and the promotion of ecological sustainability.

The importance of tree-planting campaigns,expansion of green areas, and the protection of existing forest and tree resources was particularly emphasized in terms of mitigating the negative effects of climate change, preventing land degradation, and maintaining ecological balance.

The participants then exchanged views on the environmental and socio-economic impacts of the declining water level of the Caspian Sea. In this context, potential effects of changes in the Caspian Sea on coastal ecosystems, biodiversity, and regional ecological security were highlighted. Opportunities for cooperation in conducting deeper studies of the issue and identifying possible joint solutions were also discussed.

The meeting also focused on the importance of timely prevention of processes such as drought and desertification. Possible areas of cooperation between the IDEA Public Union and the UNCCD were discussed, including environmental protection, prevention of land degradation and drought, and environmental awareness initiatives.