Poland scrambles jets during Russian attack on Ukraine
The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said fighter jets were scrambled to safeguard the country's airspace amid a Russian attack on Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.
"Fighter aircraft and an early warning aircraft have begun operations, while ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems have reached a state of readiness," the statement on X said.
It stressed that the measures are "of a preventive nature" and aimed at "securing and protecting the airspace, particularly in areas adjacent to the threatened regions."
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