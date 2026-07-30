Poland scrambles jets during Russian attack on Ukraine

30 July 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said fighter jets were scrambled to safeguard the country's airspace amid a Russian attack on Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

"Fighter aircraft and an early warning aircraft have begun operations, while ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems have reached a state of readiness," the statement on X said.

It stressed that the measures are "of a preventive nature" and aimed at "securing and protecting the airspace, particularly in areas adjacent to the threatened regions."