Iran, Oman continue talks on full restoration of shipping through Strait of Hormuz

28 July 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran and Oman are continuing negotiations on the full restoration of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to the information, the parties are discussing the reopening of the central shipping corridor to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strategic waterway. The route can only be restored after naval mines, reportedly deployed in the area, are cleared.

Bloomberg also reported that the United Kingdom, France, and several other European countries have expressed their readiness to support mine-clearing operations, provided that the security situation allows.

The talks reportedly involve not only Iran and Oman, but also representatives from Qatar, Pakistan, and Egypt, as well as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are serving as special envoys of the U.S. President.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.