Trump says Senate should delay August recess

27 July 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that Senate Majority Leader John Thune should postpone the summer recess, due to start on August 7, until lawmakers pass the SAVE America Act, Trump's key voting reform bill, AzerNEWS reports.

Trump stated that it would be "far better still" if the Senate could terminate the filibuster, which allows lawmakers to block a vote on a measure and can be overridden by a two-thirds majority.

"Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He once again warned that Democrats will end the filibuster "on day one" once they have control of the Senate.