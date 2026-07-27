Fifth National Highland Festival opens its doors to visitors in Goygol [PHOTOS]

27 July 2026 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opening ceremony of the 5th National Highland Festival has taken place at the Khan Yurdu Ethno-Village, located in Yeni Zod village, Goygol district, AzerNEWS reports.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Addressing the audience, Vugar Novruzov, Head of the Goygol District Executive Power, highlighted the district's rich historical heritage. He emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has consistently implemented policies aimed at preserving the nation's cultural identity, protecting its rich heritage, promoting regional socio-economic development, and expanding the country's tourism potential.

Novruzov also noted the significant contributions of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage on the international stage and preserving its centuries-old traditions. He described the National Highland Festival as an important initiative that reflects these state policies by showcasing Azerbaijan's cultural wealth, promoting tourism, and strengthening friendship, unity, brotherhood, and solidarity.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov stated that the festival has now become a well-established national tradition.

"Today, this festival has grown into a major national celebration. As we gather for the fifth edition of the National Highland Festival, we can truly experience the spirit of our national culture. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the organizers and participants. One of the festival's primary goals is to preserve our national and moral values and pass our traditions on to younger generations. President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of this issue during meetings with young people, encouraging relevant institutions to support such initiatives. Festivals like this clearly demonstrate that our youth continue to cherish and preserve Azerbaijan's rich cultural traditions," Gayibov said.

The festival's Project Director, Muzadil Hasanov, noted that the event continues to expand each year, attracting not only local visitors but also a growing number of international tourists. He expressed his appreciation to everyone who contributed to organizing the festival and highlighted the modern infrastructure established at the "Khan Yurdu" Ethno-Village.

Following the official speeches, the opening ceremony continued with a vibrant concert program.

The National Highland Festival, which officially began the previous day, is being held for the fifth consecutive year.

The event is jointly organized by the Goygol District Executive Power, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the World Ethnosport Confederation, the Javad Khan History and Culture Foundation, KAP.AZ LLC, and several other partner organizations.

Throughout the festival, visitors can enjoy exhibitions of traditional Azerbaijani carpet weaving, artisan workshops, archery, horseback riding, zorkhaneh demonstrations, ethnosport activities, children's entertainment areas, live concerts, ashig folk music performances, and traditional folklore shows.

Additional attractions include performances by Yorga horses, tightrope walkers, and fire performers, as well as the "Highland Table", where guests can experience a wide variety of authentic Azerbaijani cuisine.

Bringing together key elements of Azerbaijan's rural heritage, the festival presents traditional craftsmanship, folk music and dance, national games, equestrian traditions, and regional cuisine.

It offers visitors an opportunity to experience the customs and daily life associated with seasonal migration to highland pastures, an enduring tradition that remains an important part of Azerbaijan's cultural identity and rural heritage.

Photo Credits: Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports