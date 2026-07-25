Four Azerbaijani referees to officiate at U-17 World Wrestling Championships

25 July 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijani referees who will officiate at the U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku from 27 July to 2 August have been selected.

AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, that the week-long competition will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena, with Azerbaijan represented among the officiating team by I-S category referee Sadi Guliyev and Category I referees Kamran Aliyev, Ali Babayev and Zaur Sharifov.

A total of 68 referees will officiate bouts throughout the world championships.