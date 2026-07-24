Azerbaijan, Russia discuss agricultural cooperation [PHOTOS]

24 July 2026 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed agricultural cooperation and water resource challenges, AzerNEWS reports.

A meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Ruslan Edelgeriev, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation and Special Representative of the Russian President for Climate and Water Resources.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the sides discussed the current state of agricultural cooperation between the two countries. They noted that relations in the agricultural sector, as well as in other areas of the economy, continue to develop.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on several key issues, including the decline in the water level of the Caspian Sea, modernization of irrigation systems to ensure more efficient use of water resources, and measures outlined in Azerbaijan’s new State Program for agricultural development.

The officials also discussed organizing joint trials of crop varieties that are more resistant to drought and diseases, as well as mutual participation in international agricultural exhibitions, fairs, and festivals held in both countries.

The meeting also covered other priority areas of mutual interest aimed at strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in agriculture and environmental management.