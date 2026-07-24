Russia imposes new curbs on Armenian dairy imports

24 July 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia will introduce restrictions on the import of dairy products from Armenia starting July 27, 2026, following inspections that identified a number of violations at Armenian milk processing facilities, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), its specialists inspected Armenian dairy enterprises between July 14 and July 21 that had previously been authorized to export products to the Russian market under guarantees provided by Armenia's veterinary authorities.

Rosselkhoznadzor said the inspections revealed violations, prompting the agency to impose measures aimed at protecting consumers.

"In connection with the violations detected, Rosselkhoznadzor has taken measures to prevent the import of dangerous dairy products to Russia and prevent their sale on the domestic market," the agency said in a statement.

Russia did not immediately specify the exact nature of the violations or indicate whether the restrictions would apply to all Armenian dairy producers or only to specific enterprises.

The move comes as trade tensions between Moscow and Yerevan have intensified in recent months. Russia remains Armenia's largest trading partner, although bilateral trade has declined in 2026 amid a series of Russian restrictions on Armenian exports and a slowdown in re-export activities.