Snoop Dogg biopic coming to theaters next year

23 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

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A biographical film about hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is set to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2027, with Universal Pictures developing the project, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.

The film, titled "Snoop," will chronicle the life and career of Calvin Broadus Jr., from his early years in Long Beach, California, to becoming one of the most influential figures in music and popular culture.

The movie will be directed by Craig Brewer, who previously worked on music-driven films such as Hustle & Flow and Dolemite Is My Name. Actor Jonathan Daviss, known for Netflix's Outer Banks, will portray Snoop Dogg in the lead role.

The biopic is being produced by Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment, Snoop Dogg, and Death Row Pictures. The project is expected to explore the rapper's breakthrough with Dr. Dre, his rise in the West Coast hip-hop scene, his success as a recording artist, and his later career as an entrepreneur and cultural icon.

The film will also feature Snoop Dogg's music catalogue and will mark one of the first major projects connected to Death Row Pictures' partnership with Universal.

The production aims to tell the story of an artist whose career has spanned more than three decades and expanded beyond music into film, television, business and entertainment.

"Snoop" is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2027.

Photo: Courtesy of Death Row Records