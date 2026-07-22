First trailer released for new documentary about country's cultural heritage

22 July 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The trailer for the documentary "The Abode of Paradise" has been released, AzerNEWS reports.

The film was produced by AzernyuMedia under the presentation of Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, in partnership with ICESCO and the Real Analysis Information Center. The documentary has a runtime of 45 minutes.

The Abode of Paradise is the first audiovisual production created within the framework of the "Azerbaijani Culture–2040" Concept. Blending documentary storytelling, music, and ethnographic elements, the film aims to showcase Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

The film was written and directed by Kamran Gasimov, with Arif Zeynalov serving as director of photography. The original score was composed by renowned Azerbaijani composer Siyavush Karimi.

The project's consultants are Mir Shahin Aghayev and Jamil Guliyev. Elchin Shukur served as the film editor, while Samir Asadov and Ugur Safarov were responsible for sound supervision.

Traditional bayati performances featured in the film are performed by Ilaha Murad, and Sevinj Khalilova served as the film's finance director.

The official trailer for "The Abode of Paradise" is now available for viewing via the link provided by the filmmakers.