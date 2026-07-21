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Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Azeri Light crude surges past $93 per barrel amid global oil price rally

21 July 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light crude surges past $93 per barrel amid global oil price rally
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The price of Azerbaijan's flagship "Azeri Light" crude oil on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta rose by $2.41, or 2.63 percent, compared to the previous indicator, reaching $93.91 per barrel. The FOB price of "Azeri Light" at the Turkish port of Ceyhan also advanced, increasing by...

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