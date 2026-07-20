Special artistic and musical composition presented as part of Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha [PHOTOS]

20 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the Vagif Poetry Days held in the city of Shusha, a special artistic and musical composition titled "Sözün həsrəti –Heydərbabaya salam" has been presented with the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerNEWS reports.

The performance was dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the birth of prominent Azerbaijani poet Mohammad-Huseyn Shahriyar and was staged in front of the house of Khan's daughter Natavan in Shusha.

The production's artistic director was Honored Artist Logman Karimov, while the director was Elnur Mammadov. The musical arrangements were prepared by Tarlan Asgarli.

The stage production featured People's Artist Sabir Mammadov, Honored Artists Kazim Hasanoglu, Nazir Rustamov, and Elshan Rustamov, as well as actors Nazrin Abdullayeva, Vusal Mammadov, Zahra Salayeva, Surahi Alimammadova, and Emin Sevdimaliyev.

The musical performances by singer Ayshe Mehdiyeva, Honored Artist and kamancha player Togrul Asadullayev, tar player Sakhavat Mammadov, and naghara performer Jafar Hasanov were warmly received by the audience and accompanied by applause.

The 2026 Vagif Poetry Days took place from July 16 to 18 in Gazakh and Shusha under the theme "The Story of the Word."

The event was dedicated to celebrating the literary heritage of renowned Azerbaijani poet and statesman Molla Panah Vagif, while also supporting the development of modern literature.

The festival opened in Gazakh, the poet's birthplace, and later continued in Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital. Its program featured poetry performances, literary discussions, artistic presentations, and cultural events with the participation of poets, writers, and representatives from Turkic countries.

The official opening ceremony was held near the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex in Shusha, gathering cultural figures, government representatives, and international guests.