State Academic Musical Theatre shines at Vagif Poetry Days [PHOTOSO]

20 July 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The creative team of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre has participated in the Vagif Poetry Days held in Shusha, organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerNEWS reports.

The team presented an interactive open-air performance titled "The Laughter of Words – Shusha Stories," based on the works of renowned Azerbaijani playwright Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev, including the stories "The Musician's Notebook," "Toothache," "Reading," "The Bomb," and the work "Eat Goose Meat and You Will Taste Its Delight."

The production was directed by Honored Artist Logman Karimov, with Mahammad Mammadov serving as the musical director.

The cast included Honored Artists Azizaga Azizov and Igrar Salamov, as well as actors Guljahan Salamova, Huseyn Alili, Alimammad Novruzov, Rauf Babayev, Yuliya Heydarova, Turkel Tariqpeyma, Ruslan Murselov, Elmeddin Dadashov, Farid Rzayev, and Nigar Rustamova.

This year's edition of the Vagif Poetry Days was held from July 16 to 18 in Gazakh and Shusha under the slogan "The Story of the Word."

Organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the event aimed to preserve the literary legacy of the great Azerbaijani poet and statesman Molla Panah Vagif and promote contemporary literary development.

The festival began in Gazakh, Vagif's birthplace, before continuing in Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital. The program included poetry readings, literary meetings, artistic performances, and cultural projects involving writers, poets, and representatives of Turkic countries.

The official opening ceremony took place near the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex in Shusha, bringing together cultural figures, officials, and guests from different countries.