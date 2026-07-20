International Moon Day marks new era of space exploration

20 July 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

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Every year on July 20, people around the world celebrate International Moon Day, a global observance that recognizes one of humanity's greatest achievements in space exploration, AzerNEWS reports.

The date marks the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, when humans landed on the Moon for the first time. It is also a reminder of the importance of international cooperation in the peaceful exploration of outer space.

International Moon Day was officially established by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2021 after a proposal was presented to the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. Since then, July 20 has become an opportunity to celebrate scientific progress while encouraging countries to work together in exploring the Moon and beyond.

The Moon is Earth's only natural satellite and has fascinated people for thousands of years. It is about 384,400 kilometers from Earth and is believed to have formed around 4.5 billion years ago after a massive collision involving the young Earth. Throughout history, the Moon has inspired myths, literature, art, and scientific discovery. It has also played an important role in calendars, navigation, and cultural traditions across the world.

Human interest in the Moon changed dramatically during the Space Age. The Apollo 11 landing showed that reaching another world was possible and opened the door to further exploration. Since then, countries including the United States, Russia, China, Japan, India, and several European nations have sent spacecraft to study the Moon. More than 70 successful lunar missions have provided valuable information about its surface, geology, and potential resources.

The United Nations continues to support the peaceful use of outer space through international agreements and cooperation. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty established basic principles for the exploration and use of space, including the Moon, emphasizing that space should be used for peaceful purposes and for the benefit of all humanity.

International Moon Day is celebrated with public talks, astronomy events, planetarium shows, educational activities, and telescope observations. These events help people learn more about the Moon and the history of space exploration while inspiring future generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers.

The theme for International Moon Day 2026 is "One Moon, One Vision, One Future." It reflects the idea that the Moon is a shared destination for all humankind and that future exploration should be guided by cooperation, scientific discovery, and a common commitment to peaceful exploration.

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash