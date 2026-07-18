Belgium to build its own military satellite network

18 July 2026 21:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Belgium will develop its own military satellite system as part of efforts to strengthen its independent space capabilities, AzerNEWS reports.

For the first time, the country's Ministry of Defense will allocate more than €200 million to develop an independent space infrastructure. Currently, the Belgian military relies on satellite imagery provided by France.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken told The Brussels Times that the government plans to deploy several dozen satellites, including 10 for military purposes. The satellite constellation is expected to be placed into orbit by 2030.

The initiative follows the launch of a major satellite manufacturing project by Belgian company Aerospacelab, which began construction of a production facility in 2024. The plant is designed to manufacture up to 500 satellites annually and is scheduled to begin operations in 2026.