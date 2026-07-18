Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Türkiye's Malatya province

18 July 2026 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Battalgazi district of Türkiye's Malatya province, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the earthquake occurred at 06:20 local time.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 15.59 kilometers.

The tremor was felt in the neighboring provinces of Elazig, Adiyaman, Tunceli, and Sanliurfa.

Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal: "Following the earthquake in Battalgazi, there have been no adverse findings so far, but we are evaluating all reports."

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage resulting from the quake.