Azerbaijan Air Force conducts tactical flight exercises [PHOTOS]
In accordance with the 2026 Training Plan approved by the Minister of Defense, training flights were conducted by Aviation Units of the Azerbaijan Air Force, AzerNEWS reports.
After receiving readiness reports from the flight crews, the pilots' theoretical knowledge of the training flight requirements and flight safety procedures was assessed.
The pilots then carried out pre-flight inspections of the aircraft.
Under the training flight plan, JF-17C (Block III), Su-25ML, and L-39 aircraft conducted daytime takeoffs and landings along designated flight routes, while also executing assigned complex piloting and combat maneuver tasks at various altitudes.
Conducted to enhance the combat readiness of military pilots, the training flights focused on the precise and safe execution of assigned tasks under various tactical conditions, as well as on improving the effective combat employment capabilities of aviation assets.
During the training flights, the military pilots demonstrated a high level of professionalism.
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