Modern international airport in Alat FEZ to open by mid-2027, minister says

15 July 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

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A modern international airport is expected to be commissioned in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) by the middle of next year, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during the Azerbaijan–Slovakia Business Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the minister, the airport, located in the Alat Free Economic Zone approximately 50–55 kilometers from Baku, will further strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional logistics hub.

Jabbarov noted that, together with the country's transport infrastructure, the Alat Free Economic Zone is set to become one of the key logistics centers linking Central Asia, China, the Black Sea region, Türkiye and Europe in both directions.

He emphasized that the zone, situated adjacent to the Baku International Sea Trade Port, operates under a special legal regime outside the country's general legal jurisdiction, offering investors favorable business conditions and an extensive package of incentives. The zone also benefits from growing cargo flows and Azerbaijan's strategic position along major international transport corridors.

The minister added that similar investment incentives, including a 10-year tax exemption package, have also been introduced in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to attract foreign investment.

Highlighting the prospects for bilateral cooperation, Jabbarov said Azerbaijan and Slovakia have already established successful partnerships in the fields of energy, demining and reconstruction projects in the liberated territories.

"I think that the potential of our cooperation is much wider than that. Therefore, we invite Slovak companies to look at Azerbaijan not only as an independent market, but also as a gateway to a wider region," the minister said.