BMW issues fire-risk vehicle recall

14 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

BMW is recalling 29,119 vehicles in the United States after identifying a defect that could increase the risk of a vehicle fire, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The safety recall involves a potential issue with the engine starter relay, which may become corroded over time. In some cases, corrosion could lead to overheating or an electrical short circuit, creating a fire hazard even when the vehicle is parked.

The affected vehicles include several plug-in hybrid models, such as the BMW 530e xDrive, 740Le xDrive, and certain BMW iPerformance vehicles manufactured during specific production periods.

BMW has stated that authorized dealerships will inspect the affected vehicles and replace the faulty components free of charge. Owners of impacted vehicles will be notified and encouraged to schedule a service appointment as soon as possible.

Although no widespread injuries have been linked to the issue, automotive safety experts advise owners to pay close attention to any warning signs, such as unusual electrical behavior, the smell of burning, or smoke, and to seek immediate inspection if such symptoms appear.

Vehicle recalls have become increasingly common across the automotive industry as manufacturers adopt stricter quality control measures and respond more quickly to potential safety risks, helping to prevent more serious incidents before they occur.