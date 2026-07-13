Next steps identified for implementation of Azerbaijani Culture – 2040 Concept [PHOTOS]

13 July 2026 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting has been held between the Ministry of Science and Education and the Ministry of Culture on the implementation of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040 Cultural Concept of the Republic of Azerbaijan," AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova, and representatives of relevant structural divisions of both ministries.

During the discussions, the implementation status of measures covering cooperation in the fields of culture, science, and education under the 2026–2030 Action Plan of the Concept was reviewed. The participants also discussed issues related to inter-institutional coordination and the effective organization of implementation processes.

Within the framework of measures planned for 2026, the sides exchanged views on issues such as integrating culture into the education system, ensuring interaction between science and culture, improving education in the cultural sector as well as related academic programs and specializations at different levels of education.

They also discussed the creation and promotion of new scientific and publicistic works in the fields of the Azerbaijani language and literature.

At the end of the meeting, the participants discussed further steps in relevant areas and emphasized the importance of cooperation in achieving the goals set out in the Concept.

On January 14, 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a long-term strategic plan aimed at shaping the country's cultural development over the next two decades, according to Azernews.

The initiative seeks to balance tradition and modernity, preserving national identity while fostering sustainable growth and enhancing Azerbaijan's cultural presence on the global stage.

The Concept envisions a contemporary cultural model that respects national and moral values and ensures structured, long-term development across all cultural sectors. It places particular emphasis on the Azerbaijani language, advocating for its stronger presence in cultural life, deeper development, and increased international visibility and influence.

To realize these goals, the Concept proposes coordinated measures to elevate the status of Azerbaijani in society, including efforts to promote, develop, and support the language as a dynamic and evolving medium of expression. Anticipated results include the growth of the Azerbaijani literary language, the creation of new works in the native tongue, and expanded use of Azerbaijani across digital platforms.

The Concept also highlights the importance of international promotion to extend the language's global reach and enhance its role in worldwide communication. Measures will aim to increase both the quantity and quality of scientific, journalistic, and literary output in Azerbaijani, ensuring it remains a vibrant cultural and intellectual tool.

Coordinated by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Concept outlines a phased implementation plan divided into three stages: 2026–2030, 2031–2035, and 2036–2040, each with clearly defined objectives and institutional mechanisms to guide progress.