Turkiye seeks end to CAATSA sanctions, expects progress on F-35 program, FM Hakan Fidan Says

11 July 2026 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkiye believes sanctions and restrictions have largely fallen off the agenda in its relations with the United States and European countries, although several key issues—including CAATSA sanctions and Ankara's participation in the F-35 fighter jet program—remain unresolved, AzerNEWS reports, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as he said in an interview with TRT Haber.

Fidan stressed that Turkiye expects tangible progress on both issues, while emphasizing that legal procedures are still required before the remaining restrictions can be lifted.

"We hope for swift and concrete results. Allies should not impose sanctions on one another," he said.

The foreign minister reiterated that Ankara remains firmly committed to protecting its national interests.

"Turkiye will never compromise on its national interests. Ankara always has alternatives, and all parties are aware of that," Fidan said.

KAAN Fighter Program Moving Forward

Fidan also expressed confidence that Turkiye would encounter no obstacles in acquiring U.S.-made aircraft engines for its fifth-generation KAAN fighter jet program.

According to the minister, the deadline for the U.S. Congress to object to the initiative has expired, allowing the procurement process to continue.

"The process is moving forward," he said.

NATO Summit Showcased Turkiye's Defense Industry

Commenting on the recent NATO summit in Ankara, Fidan described the gathering as a historic event both organizationally and politically.

He noted that defense manufacturing has become one of the pillars of modern security architecture and recalled that defense contracts worth $50 billion were signed during the summit.

"The summit became a historic event in both organization and outcomes. Discussions focused on NATO's future and the evolution of transatlantic relations. It also demonstrated to our allies what a single country can achieve, including in the defense sector. Turkiye's defense industry is undoubtedly a model for NATO," Fidan said.

Europe Must Decide Its Future Security Architecture

Fidan also addressed the broader debate over Europe's future security framework, arguing that the continent must determine whether its security should be guaranteed solely by European Union member states or by a wider coalition that includes Turkiye.

Referring to recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, Fidan said Paris appears to be advocating a European security structure led by the EU and, in particular, by France.

"The key question today is who will guarantee Europe's security—the EU alone or a broader group of countries that includes Turkiye? We see France's intention to build a new security architecture in which it would play the leading role," he said.

Turkiye Continues Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine

Turning to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Fidan warned that the conflict continues to expand in scope, with growing implications for regional security and Black Sea maritime traffic.

He revealed that during his recent visit to Moscow, held ahead of the NATO summit, he discussed Russia's position on the conflict and announced plans to travel to Ukraine in the near future.

"Everything that is happening is affecting the situation in the Black Sea, including shipping. Turkiye supports the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Ankara's initiatives remain extremely important. For us, the most important thing is achieving results," Fidan concluded.