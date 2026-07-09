Ex-Ukraine FM says Crimea isolation could trigger challenge to Putin

9 July 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ohryzko has suggested that a successful Ukrainian effort to isolate Crimea could have far-reaching political consequences inside Russia, including the possibility of an attempt by insiders to remove Vladimir Putin from power, AzerNEWS reports.

"If Ukraine succeeds in isolating Crimea, it could have serious political consequences within Russia and could even provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle to attempt an assassination or coup d'état against him," Ohryzko said.

According to the former minister, public sentiment in Russia is showing signs of change, citing online videos questioning the country's leadership and the course of the war.

"Videos with titles like 'Why do we need Putin?', 'What is happening?', 'Why should we pay for this?' are already circulating on the Internet. There are also voices calling for regime change. This shows that the mood in society is really starting to change," he said.

Ohryzko added that such a scenario could create an opportunity for political forces within Russia to move against Putin and shift responsibility for the country's accumulated problems onto him.