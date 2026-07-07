Moscow to monitor NATO summit with 'great interest'

7 July 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

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Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russia is following the events and conclusions drawn at the NATO summit currently taking place in Ankara, AzerNEWS reports.

Peskov noted that the event is "generating a great deal of interest." He also took the opportunity to address the war with Ukraine, saying how Moscow prefers resolving the conflict through political and diplomatic means, but warned that Kyiv's new procurement of weapons would in no way stop the Russian special military operation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remarked that his delegation plans to achieve new deals on drone deliveries and other agreements with Kyiv's allies at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Ankara.

"Decisions are needed now that will provide greater protection for our people, more capabilities for our defense, and even stronger security cooperation between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States," Zelensky wrote on X. "We will continue to work on bolstering Ukraine's air defense. New systems, missiles for them, and the issue of production licenses – all of this is our priority."

Earlier in the week, Zelensky called on the alliance to make "strong decisions in support of our defense of the sky" after Russia's latest airstrikes on Kyiv.