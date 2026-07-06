President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Malawi

6 July 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to the entire people of your country, my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Malawi – Independence Day.

I am confident that relations between Azerbaijan and Malawi will continue to develop and expand in the spirit of friendship, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I extend to you my best regards and wish the friendly people of Malawi lasting peace and prosperity.