Europe’s heatwaves highlight growing climate risks, says COP29 President

6 July 2026 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Extreme heat waves observed in Europe and other regions of the world once again demonstrate that the impacts of climate change are intensifying.

According to AzerNEWS, it was stated by Mukhtar Babayev, the President’s Representative on Climate Issues and COP29 President of Azerbaijan, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 20th Baku Summer Energy School.

Babayev noted that the frequency of floods, droughts, heatwaves, and other hydrometeorological events is increasing rapidly.

"Since COP28, interest in nuclear energy has grown significantly worldwide. However, recent heatwaves in Europe have also affected the nuclear energy sector. This is due to heatwaves, lower water levels in rivers, rising water temperatures, and, consequently, the reduced efficiency of cooling systems. These developments further increase the relevance of discussions on climate change," he said.

Mukhtar Babayev also added that due to heatwaves in Europe, falling river water levels, and difficulties in cooling system operations, electricity production at nuclear power plants has decreased by more than 10%.