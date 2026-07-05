Higher prices lift Azerbaijan's apple export earnings

5 July 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan exported 45,774 tons of apples worth $37.077 million during January–May 2026, according to the State Customs Committee, AzerNEWS reports.

Compared to the same period of 2025, export volume declined by 822 tons (1.7%) from 46,596 tons, while export revenue increased by $4.732 million (14.6%) from approximately $32.345 million.

The upward trend follows another strong year for Azerbaijan's apple exports. During January–May 2024, the country exported approximately 43,900 tons of apples valued at around $28.8 million, indicating that although export volumes have remained relatively stable over the past three years, export earnings have increased significantly due to higher average prices.

During the reporting period, apple exports accounted for 0.2% of Azerbaijan's total export revenues.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $20.788 billion in the first five months of 2026. Of this amount, $13.970 billion came from exports and $6.818 billion from imports.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2025, the country's exports increased by 27%, while imports declined by 31.6%, according to the State Customs Committee.