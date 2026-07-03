New national survey to guide Azerbaijan's Great Return strategy [PHOTOS]

3 July 2026 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University, in partnership with the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has launched the National Survey Project among the IDPs within the “Great Return” Program, AzerNEWS reports.

The project aims to generate comprehensive evidence on the social, demographic, health, and economic conditions of internally displaced people (IDPs) to support informed decision-making and contribute to the sustainable implementation of the Great Return Program. The survey will also assess employment status, professional skills, educational background, digital literacy, and access to electronic services among IDP communities.

As part of the project’s implementation, a series of training sessions for survey interviewers was conducted from 30 June to 2 July. The training program covered the project’s objectives, survey methodology, interview techniques, ethical standards, and data quality assurance mechanisms, equipping field teams with the knowledge and practical skills required for successful data collection.

Following the completion of the training program, survey interviewers will begin fieldwork and conduct interviews with internally displaced persons across selected locations. The collected data will serve as an important evidence base for policy development and the effective planning of future interventions under the Great Return Program.

The project is currently ongoing, with field data collection representing the next key phase of implementation.